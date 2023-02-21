Polar Plunge
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, in court Tues. morning

Larry A. Richmond
Larry A. Richmond(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Larry Richmond, Sr. is now in the Vanderburgh County jail after serving a sentence on federal gun charges.

Records show he was released from federal prison Friday, and was booked into the jail Saturday.

He’ll now face a local murder charge in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.

Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is also charged with murder.

[Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]

In February 2019, Doerr was shot to death in the 2700 block of Oakley Street.

Richmond is due in court Tuesday morning.

As of now, Fox-Doerr’s trial is scheduled to start May 22.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)

