Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, in court Tues. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Larry Richmond, Sr. is now in the Vanderburgh County jail after serving a sentence on federal gun charges.

Records show he was released from federal prison Friday, and was booked into the jail Saturday.

He’ll now face a local murder charge in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.

Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is also charged with murder.

In February 2019, Doerr was shot to death in the 2700 block of Oakley Street.

Richmond is due in court Tuesday morning.

As of now, Fox-Doerr’s trial is scheduled to start May 22.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr. (Vanderburgh County Jail)

