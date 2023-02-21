Revisiting the U.S. baby formula shortage one year later

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We reported last year that a large recall from Abbott Nutrition caused a shortage with the baby formula industry, with some families traveling upwards of hours to get what their kids needed.

That shortage spread across the U.S., including here in the tri-state.

Marsha’s Place in Henderson is a pregnancy resource center that we spoke with nearly a year ago, and for them along with many others, the shortage is still being felt.

Christi Bailes is the Client Services Director at Marsha’s Place, and the pregnancy resource center has made a name for themselves by giving out formula to any mother in need who asks for it.

“For the mothers who are calling us, we are always telling them, if we have it, we want to help them,” says Bailes.

They’ve been helping everybody they can since the formula shortage began.

“As far as the formula goes, everything we have is donated. So, as long as we have it,” explains Bailes, “we get it, we can give it out.”

Bailes says they’ve never had an empty shelf, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to the squeeze.

She says they’ve got plenty of regular formula, but where they have shortages is where everybody else does - in specialty formulas like soy and added-rice.

“You can definitely sense the urgency when they’re calling because no one wants to wait until the last minute or until they can’t feed their babies,” says Bailes.

They’ve continued to hang on though.

When we checked in with Marsha’s Place in 2022, they had families from multiple states over calling to see what they had in their formula room, and Bailes says that feeling of being able to help a mother in need is what they do it for.

“We want to be a help to these ladies and also to the families, and so we’re happy to do that,” says Bailes.

In a butterfly effect of sorts, the center says they’re always looking to get the same mothers who receive their formula involved in the other services they offer, like education for new parents, sort of a one-stop baby shop.

“When they get involved in the education part of it, it’s even a greater, for us, success, because that’s what we want,” explains Bailes.

Bailes says the shortage has been a kind of blessing in disguise. She says where they’ve seen a need, they work to fill that need, and in doing so have reached so many people and have seen some tremendous growth.

They’re even partnering with Deaconess to offer some safe baby training next month, but of course, continuing to keep their eye on the shortage and offering formula where it’s needed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.