Police: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into church fence, keeps going

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of crashing a car while heavily intoxicated.

Police say it happened late Monday night on N. First Ave.

Officers say witnesses told them a car ran a stop sign, crashed into a fence at St. Anthony’s church, then drove the wrong way on First Ave. before turning to a restaurant parking lot.

Police say they found Gaudalupe Gonzalez inside the car. They say he slurred his words and had trouble keeping his balance.

Officers say Gonzalez failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .23.

He was taken to the hospital. Police say he passed out.

They say he was later transported to the jail, but his mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.