Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials say that an Owensboro man was arrested in Henderson Tuesday on multiple charges of drug trafficking.

Officials say members of the Henderson County Joint Task Force, along with the Kentucky State Police, located and arrested Anthony Hendricks during an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation in Henderson.

Authorities say Hendricks has been charged after being found in possession of over 30 counterfeit pills that commonly contain fentanyl, powder fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine.

Officials say Hendricks has been charged with two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Authorities say Hendricks is currently booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

