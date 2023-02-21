Polar Plunge
KSP trooper connects with Owensboro kids

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky State Trooper took the time to connect with kids in Owensboro over the weekend.

The Kentucky State Police Trooper was playing with neighborhood kids on First Street in Owensboro.

The trooper also had his lights in his cruiser on so that the kids could play basketball safely.

Daviess County emergency management shared the video saying in part “good still exists.”

