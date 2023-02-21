Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.

KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that they say resulted in a driver’s arm being trapped underneath a car.

According to a release, that crash happened around 8:05 a.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says a preliminary investigation showed that a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on the parkway. The vehicle entered the median and then crossed both westbound lanes before hitting a guardrail off the westbound shoulder.

Officials say the vehicle then flipped over on its side, pinning the driver’s arm underneath.

The release shows that the driver was freed and taken to a medical center in Nashville, Tennessee by helicopter.

KSP says they are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
John Adams
EPD: Suspect arrested after burglarizing Wright Steel
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge

Latest News

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
Police: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into church fence, keeps going
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, in court Tues. morning