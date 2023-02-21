KSP: Driver’s arm pinned under vehicle after crash in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that they say resulted in a driver’s arm being trapped underneath a car.

According to a release, that crash happened around 8:05 a.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says a preliminary investigation showed that a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on the parkway. The vehicle entered the median and then crossed both westbound lanes before hitting a guardrail off the westbound shoulder.

Officials say the vehicle then flipped over on its side, pinning the driver’s arm underneath.

The release shows that the driver was freed and taken to a medical center in Nashville, Tennessee by helicopter.

KSP says they are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.