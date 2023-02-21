Indiana Senate Bill 12 could affect books allowed in school libraries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 12 was authored by Indiana state senator Jim Tomes, who represents Posey County and parts of western Vanderburgh County.

He said, in a statement, he started working on the bill after parents approached him with books from their children’s school libraries which Senator Tomes thought were pornographic.

If passed, the bill would create a procedure for parents who want to file a complaint against a book. The school corporation, along with a certified librarian, would determine if the book should stay, go, or move to a different section.

Administrators with the EVSC say they try to find the balance between broadening students’ horizons while not making anyone uncomfortable.

”Looking at that balance really is an important part of this because we want to make sure that students have access to materials that can be an important part of their learning,” said EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg. “At the same time though, we respect the fact that people may have concerns with books.”

Senate Bill 12 would also make it so any school facing discipline for spreading inappropriate materials couldn’t use the defense of the books being “educational.”

Administrators with the EVSC say they already have a process in place for complaints about books. They say it’s been put to use multiple times with various outcomes, including having the book in question removed from libraries.

