Hoops Live Week 7 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 7.
Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter knocked down 24 points and had 11 rebounds in Saturday’s semi-state championship win over North Knox. She carried the Lady Rangers to their second-straight state finals berth.
Luke Ellspermann, Memorial: Ellspermann had 26 points in Memorial’s 66-38 rout over Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.
Tyler Myers, Day School: Myers had 35 points in Day School’s big 67-40 win over White River Valley on Friday.
Lily Roberts, Hancock County: Roberts had 19 points and eight rebounds in Hancock County’s 55-33 win over Grayson County on Friday.
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.
This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
