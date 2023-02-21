Hoops Live Week 7 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 7.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter knocked down 24 points and had 11 rebounds in Saturday’s semi-state championship win over North Knox. She carried the Lady Rangers to their second-straight state finals berth.

Luke Ellspermann, Memorial: Ellspermann had 26 points in Memorial’s 66-38 rout over Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.

Tyler Myers, Day School: Myers had 35 points in Day School’s big 67-40 win over White River Valley on Friday.

Lily Roberts, Hancock County: Roberts had 19 points and eight rebounds in Hancock County’s 55-33 win over Grayson County on Friday.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

