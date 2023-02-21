Polar Plunge
Hoops Live Week 7 Player of the Week Nominees

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 7.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter knocked down 24 points and had 11 rebounds in Saturday’s semi-state championship win over North Knox. She carried the Lady Rangers to their second-straight state finals berth.

Luke Ellspermann, Memorial: Ellspermann had 26 points in Memorial’s 66-38 rout over Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.

Tyler Myers, Day School: Myers had 35 points in Day School’s big 67-40 win over White River Valley on Friday.

Lily Roberts, Hancock County: Roberts had 19 points and eight rebounds in Hancock County’s 55-33 win over Grayson County on Friday.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

