A Heart for the Game, Aubrey Randolph defies odds

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For many teenagers across the Tri-State, brisk school nights symbolize the high school basketball season.

Freshmen through seniors hit the court to live out their childhood dream, which is true for Owensboro Catholic sophomore Aubrey Randolph.

“Going to games, I’d sit down there with my Papaw on the floor,” Randolph said. “I loved sitting close up, watching them play, it was awesome. I wanted to be like them when I got to that age that I am now.”

In her second varsity season with the Aces, Aubrey is averaging 9.9 points a game, she leads the team in rebounds, and is shooting over 45 percent from the field.

“She’s out there playing, doing something she loves - I’m proud of her,” Aubrey’s father Jordan Pewett said.

There was a 10 percent chance her dreams would come true. At two months old, she was rushed to the hospital.

“When they took her, they told us there was a 90 percent chance she wouldn’t make it through the intubation part,” Aubrey’s mother Olivia Wilson said. “She’d breath so different. She would sweat whenever she ate, which is not normal.”

Doctors told Olivia and Jordan that Aubrey was born with a heart defect, an anomalous left coronary artery. They said the only fix was heart surgery.

“To me it was like a lose-lose situation, knowing she had to do the surgery, but not knowing if she’d be able to make it out,” Pewett said. “Emotion wise, I was all over the place.”

“We knew it was bad, so we had our priest come over and baptize her because we weren’t sure what was going to happen,” Wilson said.

For any parent in this situation, the emotional trauma is all-consuming, especially for two first-time teenage parents.

“My mom literally is my rock. Was then, she would do anything for anyone. You’d sit in the room and listen to the machines beep. So mom’s like, ‘go back, stay in school, so we would go to school but she would text me and update me. It was very hard on us, I mean me and him [Jordan] were so young. We’re new parents, we’re teenagers, and then we deal with stuff that most people will never deal with in their life - almost losing a child,” Wilson said.

Aubrey not only made it through the heart surgery, but she recovered quicker than anyone expected.

“She was supposed to keep her tube in, till she decided to rip it out herself while she was supposed to be paralyzed, and it stayed out. They didn’t put it back in, she was doing excellent. She was supposed to be on a machine for six months and never went on a machine at all,” Wilson said.

Although Jordan and Olivia eventually split, their family remained intact.

“Our family’s definitely very close. He [Jordan] is just like our family,” Wilson said. “My parents treat him like he is one of their children - would drop anything to do anything for him. We’re all that way with each other.”

16 years later, Aubrey lives a full life doing what she loves: playing sports surrounded by the people who love her most.

”I just love the game so much that nothing’s going to stop me from playing it,” Randolph said.

Aubrey’s parents say their story of strength, resilience and togetherness sends a message to families overcoming obstacles.

“I’d just say this is proof right here,” Pewett said.

“You can literally make it through anything,” Wilson said.

Aubrey and the Aces defeated Daviess County 68-44 in the first round of districts on Monday night.

Owensboro Catholic will move on to the District Championship against Owensboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.

