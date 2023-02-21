Polar Plunge
Breezy, Cooler

2/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures drop into the upper 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers developing late as lows sink into the upper 40s.

Wednesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. The record high is 72-degrees set in 2017.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the lower 70s. The record high is 77-degrees set in 1985.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

