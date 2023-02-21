Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of...
US submarine lost during WWII found nearly 80 years later
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
An "unprecedented" 12 manatees were released back into the ocean
Photos: 12 manatees released back into the ocean