2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are now three candidates for Evansville Mayor.

The election board voted Tuesday to remove Democrat Brian Alexander and Republican Caine Helmer.

The party chairs say their candidacies were challenged because they didn’t vote in the past two primaries, which is required to run.

This now leaves Stephanie Terry as the only Democrat on the primary ballot.

Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher are on the Republican side.

In other Evansville Mayoral race news, Libertarian Michael Daugherty has plans to run.

A Facebook page has been launched called “Michael Daugherty for Mayor.”

Election officials say Daugherty hasn’t officially filed, but he has filed financial paperwork as a Libertarian candidate.

The deadline to file for the primary was earlier this month.

Daugherty tells us he has to wait for a party nomination to file, which will be after the Libertarian Convention in March.

