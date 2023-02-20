Polar Plunge
Warmer with more rain this week

Thunderstorms possible Wednesday-Thursday
2/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rose into the lower 60s on Monday under partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will pass the Tri-State late Monday night and push temps back into the upper 30s for Tuesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Another system will approach the region on Wednesday. Ahead of it, southerly winds will kick up and push temperatures into the middle 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will continue into Thursday as highs return to near 70 degrees. Sharply colder air will sweep in to finish the week. Sunny on Friday with highs in the middle 40s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Scattered showers possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

