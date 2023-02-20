USI provides update on Tyler Henry’s status, after medical episode at SEMO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball game at Southeast Missouri State University Saturday evening, USI guard Tyler Henry, of Brooklyn, New York, suffered a medical incident on the court with 17.7 seconds to play in the game. After receiving medical care on the court, Henry was transported to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in stable condition.

Tyler is in good spirits and back in Evansville today under medical observation.

“Tyler sustained a series medical condition during our game last night at Southeast Missouri State University at that point I made the decision to end the game,” said USI Head Coach Stan Gouard. “He is in stable condition and is under further observation.”

“Tyler is a strong young man, and abundant prayers go his way. Fortunately, he has the support of his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southern Indiana community, and we are wishing him a successful recovery,” continued Gouard. “A special thanks to the first responders, the Southeast Missouri medical professionals, and Southeast Missouri State University for acting so quickly in coming to Tyler’s aid. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler and his family as we get him the necessary care for a healthy recovery.”

Further updates on Henry’s status will be released as information becomes available.

