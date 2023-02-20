Polar Plunge
University of Southern Indiana set to host active shooter training

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts is partnering with USI Public Safety and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) to offer active shooter training and a town hall meeting for discussion in response to recent local and national events.

According to a release, training and discussion will be available Wednesday and Thursday, March 1-2 to give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to attend.

Both sessions will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center, 0101.

Officials say the training sessions are intended to help the USI community learn how to respond to potential active shooter incidents. Public Safety officers, CAPS counselors and representatives from the College of Liberal Arts will be available to address questions.

Attendees are encouraged to express concerns and raise questions to bring greater understanding to the community.

“USI is a great place to live, work and learn. Our goal is to ensure safety to everyone on campus,” says Julie Minnette, Senior Administrative Associate in the College of Liberal Arts and event organizer. “While circumstances out of our control may happen, we want each person here to be prepared, know they have a large support group and truly feel they belong here.”

