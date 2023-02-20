Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured