Police: 1 killed in apartment shooting in Madisonville

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Madisonville on Sunday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Madisonville on Sunday.

The Madisonville Police Department confirmed a shooting at the Cross Creek Apartments, which is located just off Island Ford Road.

Police say one person died in the shooting.

An arrest has been made in this incident.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released on Monday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

