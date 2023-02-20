Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news we are following this morning.

President Biden making a surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy.

It comes as we near the one year mark of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In Madisonville, one person is dead after shots were fired at the Cross Creek Apartments.

Police say a person of interest is in custody.

In Spencer County, four people and a dog are dead after the Jeep they were in was hit by a car.

Police say all the victims are from Holland, Indiana.

Members of the Boonville community are coming together to remember a star softball player who died in a car crash.

Ashton Pryor helped lead the school to the class 3A softball state championship during her freshman year.

