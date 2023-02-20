Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

2/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news we are following this morning.

President Biden making a surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy.

It comes as we near the one year mark of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In Madisonville, one person is dead after shots were fired at the Cross Creek Apartments.

Police say a person of interest is in custody.

In Spencer County, four people and a dog are dead after the Jeep they were in was hit by a car.

Police say all the victims are from Holland, Indiana.

Members of the Boonville community are coming together to remember a star softball player who died in a car crash.

Ashton Pryor helped lead the school to the class 3A softball state championship during her freshman year.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Madisonville on Sunday.
Police: 1 killed in apartment shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

Former Director of Muhlenberg County daycare set to appear in court
2/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
A community continues to mourn after Boonville High School softball standout Ashton Pryor died...
Community gathers to honor Boonville teen killed in crash
Community gathers to honor Boonville teen killed in crash
Community gathers to honor Boonville teen killed in crash