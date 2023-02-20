Polar Plunge
Mobile dental clinic helping Tri-State children

(Pexels)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are celebrating Children’s Dental Health Month by offering dental services on wheels.

A mobile health clinic was parked outside the hospital in Evansville Monday.

Staff onboard provided x-rays and scheduled follow-up sessions for about 20 kids.

The Director of the mobile clinic says it’s important for children to have healthy teeth.

“It’s a progressive situation when we’re work with kids just to have the opportunity for our dentist to be able to see those children, and to access the general care. We can begin making steps towards great dental health for them that otherwise they would not have,” said Mobile Clinic Director Bobby Shipman.

If your child needs dental care, you can click here to fill out a form. You’ll be called or emailed to then schedule and appointment.

