Last inning rally propels Truman State past KWC Baseball

MILLINGTON, TN. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team led most of the way in the series finale against Truman State University on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs put-up three runs in the ninth to steal a victory away from the Panthers, 7-6.

A solid outing from Brayden Bush lifted Panthers throughout most of the contest. Bush chewed up 5.2 innings allowing four runs, two earned on three hits with five strikeouts. For his effort Bush received a no-decision.

The Panthers (1-6) scored a run in each of the first three innings. Jaret Humphrey drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the second, Kyle LaVanchy ripped a single down the line to add to the Panthers lead.

After two runs from the Bulldogs that tied the game in top of the third, the Panthers re-took the lead in the bottom half. Zach Curtis continued to add to his impressive weekend as a single to left drove-in Aric Lyons.

Truman State added two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, but the Panthers responded again in the bottom half. A one-out double by Kyle Werries followed by a single from Humphrey had runners in scoring position for Curtis. Curtis then tied the game with an RBI double. Later in the frame Cameron Langston gave the Panthers a 5-4 lead with an RBI groundout.

Lead-off walks in the ninth spelled doom for the Panthers as Truman scored three runs on one hit in the inning. Curtis was still in the moment in the bottom of the ninth as he brought Wesleyan one-run closer with a two out RBI triple, narrowing the gap 7-6. With the tying run on third, the Bulldogs recorded the final out to escape with a series win.

Curtis finished the game four for five with a double, triple, and three RBIs.

The Panthers will return to USA Stadium on Friday to open a four-game set with Fairmont State University. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM CT.

