Kentucky state officials looking to increase broadband in rural areas

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The State of Kentucky is looking to boost the amount of broadband available in rural areas.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Broadband Development are touring the commonwealth and they want to hear concerns and observations from residents.

Kentucky officials are stopping in Owensboro at the Green River Area Development District office at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say all are welcome but you have to RSVP to participate.

