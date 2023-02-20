Polar Plunge
Kentucky state officials looking to increase broadband in rural areas

Kentucky State officials looking to boost broadband in rural areas
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The State of Kentucky is looking to boost the amount of broadband available in rural areas.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Broadband Development are touring the commonwealth and they want to hear concerns and observations from residents.

Kentucky officials are stopping in Owensboro at the Green River Area Development District office at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say all are welcome but you have to RSVP to participate.

