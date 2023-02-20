INDOT announces US 41 exit ramp has reopened
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Diamond Avenue exit ramp on US Highway 41 is now back open.
According to the INDOT: Southwest Facebook page, the southbound exit ramp is now back open as of Monday.
The exit ramp has been closed since September of 2022.
Officials tell drivers to expect a few lane closures still until mid-April as contractors put their final touches on the ramp.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.