INDOT announces US 41 exit ramp has reopened

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Diamond Avenue exit ramp on US Highway 41 is now back open.

According to the INDOT: Southwest Facebook page, the southbound exit ramp is now back open as of Monday.

The exit ramp has been closed since September of 2022.

Officials tell drivers to expect a few lane closures still until mid-April as contractors put their final touches on the ramp.

