Indiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill pivots to kids’ gender identity

INDIANA (AP) - Teachers in Indiana public schools could be required to tell parents if a student changes their gender identity or preferred name.

The proposed policy could come to fruition under a bill that House committee members approved Monday.

Opponents say the legislation would alienate LGBTQ students, particularly transgender youth, and might force them to come out to their parents.

Supporters argue it would empower parents to choose how their child is raised.

The Indiana bill originally resembled Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law more closely.

An earlier version would have prohibited teachers from teaching kindergarteners to third graders about gender identity and sexuality.

The current language would ban only sex education in those early grades.

