Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill pivots to kids’ gender identity

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (AP) - Teachers in Indiana public schools could be required to tell parents if a student changes their gender identity or preferred name.

The proposed policy could come to fruition under a bill that House committee members approved Monday.

Opponents say the legislation would alienate LGBTQ students, particularly transgender youth, and might force them to come out to their parents.

Supporters argue it would empower parents to choose how their child is raised.

The Indiana bill originally resembled Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law more closely.

An earlier version would have prohibited teachers from teaching kindergarteners to third graders about gender identity and sexuality.

The current language would ban only sex education in those early grades.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder

Latest News

Mobile dental clinic helping Tri-State children
INDOT announces US 41 exit ramp has reopened
Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in July 1980
Henderson residents reflect on President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 visit
Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in July 1980
Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in 1980