IHSAA unveils boys basketball sectional pairings

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - As the high school boys basketball regular season enters its final week, postseason play will soon be tipping off throughout the Hoosier State.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual and highly anticipated boys basketball sectional draw on Sunday night.

All the brackets of local interest are listed below:

Class 4A at North

Game 1: Reitz (15-5) vs. Castle (14-7)

Game 2: Jasper (12-9) vs. Harrison (15-6)

Game 3: Central (7-13) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: North (7-14) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 3A at Washington

Game 1: Southridge (12-10) vs. Heritage Hills (15-7)

Game 2: Princeton (11-9) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (5-17)

Game 3: Pike Central (13-8) vs. North Daviess (19-5)

Game 4: Washington (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

Class 3A at Boonville

Game 1: Boonville (10-10) vs. Mount Vernon (9-14)

Game 2: Mater Dei (10-10) vs. Bosse (13-9)

Game 3: Gibson Southern (9-12) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Memorial (13-7) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 2A at North Knox

Game 1: Sullivan (16-6) vs. South Knox (14-7)

Game 2: North Knox (4-17) vs. Mitchell (5-16)

Game 3: Paoli (16-5) vs. Linton-Stockton (21-1)

Game 4: Eastern Greene (7-15) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

Class 2A at Tell City

Game 1: South Spencer (19-1) vs. North Posey (12-9)

Game 2: Crawford County (7-15) vs. Forest Park (6-16)

Game 3: Perry Central (6-16) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Tell City (1-21) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 1A at Loogootee

Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (4-16) vs. Loogootee (15-7)

Game 2: Springs Valley (7-14) vs. Washington Catholic (3-17)

Game 3: Shoals (10-10) vs. Orleans (20-2)

Game 4: Barr-Reeve (12-10) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

Class 1A at Wood Memorial

Game 1: Evansville Christian (14-9) vs. Wood Memorial (7-13)

Game 2: Cannelton (1-19) vs. Day School (8-15)

Game 3: Tecumseh (8-13) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Northeast Dubois (12-9) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

IHSAA wrestling semistate.
Purdy wins State Championship at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Terre Haute North vs. Harrison
H.S. Girls 2A Semistate Basketball Highlights: Corydon Central vs. Gibson So.
