IHSAA unveils boys basketball sectional pairings
INDIANA (WFIE) - As the high school boys basketball regular season enters its final week, postseason play will soon be tipping off throughout the Hoosier State.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual and highly anticipated boys basketball sectional draw on Sunday night.
All the brackets of local interest are listed below:
Class 4A at North
Game 1: Reitz (15-5) vs. Castle (14-7)
Game 2: Jasper (12-9) vs. Harrison (15-6)
Game 3: Central (7-13) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: North (7-14) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 3A at Washington
Game 1: Southridge (12-10) vs. Heritage Hills (15-7)
Game 2: Princeton (11-9) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (5-17)
Game 3: Pike Central (13-8) vs. North Daviess (19-5)
Game 4: Washington (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
Class 3A at Boonville
Game 1: Boonville (10-10) vs. Mount Vernon (9-14)
Game 2: Mater Dei (10-10) vs. Bosse (13-9)
Game 3: Gibson Southern (9-12) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Memorial (13-7) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 2A at North Knox
Game 1: Sullivan (16-6) vs. South Knox (14-7)
Game 2: North Knox (4-17) vs. Mitchell (5-16)
Game 3: Paoli (16-5) vs. Linton-Stockton (21-1)
Game 4: Eastern Greene (7-15) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
Class 2A at Tell City
Game 1: South Spencer (19-1) vs. North Posey (12-9)
Game 2: Crawford County (7-15) vs. Forest Park (6-16)
Game 3: Perry Central (6-16) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Tell City (1-21) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 1A at Loogootee
Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (4-16) vs. Loogootee (15-7)
Game 2: Springs Valley (7-14) vs. Washington Catholic (3-17)
Game 3: Shoals (10-10) vs. Orleans (20-2)
Game 4: Barr-Reeve (12-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
Class 1A at Wood Memorial
Game 1: Evansville Christian (14-9) vs. Wood Memorial (7-13)
Game 2: Cannelton (1-19) vs. Day School (8-15)
Game 3: Tecumseh (8-13) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Northeast Dubois (12-9) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
