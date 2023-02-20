Polar Plunge
HFD holds meeting for potential new firefighters

HFD holds meeting for potential new firefighters
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is having a meeting Monday night to discuss what its like to be a firefighter.

There’s an information meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Station One on Washington Street.

Current staff will be there to talk through the ins and outs of being a firefighter..

Fire officials say they’ll also help with the application process.

Kentucky state officials looking to increase broadband in rural areas
Funeral services set for Boonville student Ashton Pryor
HFD holds meeting for potential new firefighters
Kentucky State officials looking to boost broadband in rural areas
