HFD holds meeting for potential new firefighters

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is having a meeting Monday night to discuss what its like to be a firefighter.

There’s an information meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Station One on Washington Street.

Current staff will be there to talk through the ins and outs of being a firefighter..

Fire officials say they’ll also help with the application process.

