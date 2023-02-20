HFD holds meeting for potential new firefighters
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is having a meeting Monday night to discuss what its like to be a firefighter.
There’s an information meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Station One on Washington Street.
Current staff will be there to talk through the ins and outs of being a firefighter..
Fire officials say they’ll also help with the application process.
