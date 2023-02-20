Henderson residents reflect on President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 visit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Former President Jimmy Carter is now in hospice care at home.

The 98-year-old is the longest-lived American President.

[Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care]

The news has some Tri-State residents reflecting back to the President’s visit to Henderson in 1980.

The President flew into Evansville on July 21, 1980, and was driven to Henderson for a short parade on Main Street. Thousands of people were there.

He then went to a campaign event in Robards at the home of a wealthy donor. It’s reported about 500 people were there to listen to the President in the summer heat.

The now retired reporter, Karen Bonnell, covered the visit for WFIE.

We also spoke to Joshua Hicks, a History Associate at Henderson County Public Library. He shared archives of the President’s visit.

A’Leeyah Ponder is working on this story. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

