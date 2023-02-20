Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson residents reflect on President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 visit

Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in July 1980
Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in July 1980(Henderson County Public Library)
By A’Leeyah Ponder and Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Former President Jimmy Carter is now in hospice care at home.

The 98-year-old is the longest-lived American President.

[Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care]

The news has some Tri-State residents reflecting back to the President’s visit to Henderson in 1980.

The President flew into Evansville on July 21, 1980, and was driven to Henderson for a short parade on Main Street. Thousands of people were there.

He then went to a campaign event in Robards at the home of a wealthy donor. It’s reported about 500 people were there to listen to the President in the summer heat.

The now retired reporter, Karen Bonnell, covered the visit for WFIE.

We also spoke to Joshua Hicks, a History Associate at Henderson County Public Library. He shared archives of the President’s visit.

A’Leeyah Ponder is working on this story. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder

Latest News

Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in July 1980
Jimmy Carter visits Henderson in 1980
University of Southern Indiana set to host active shooter training
4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
MPD: 2 arrested in connection to Cross Creek Apartments murder
MPD: 2 arrested in connection to Cross Creek Apartments murder