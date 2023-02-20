Funeral services set for Boonville student Ashton Pryor

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services have been set for Boonville High School student Ashton Pryor, who died in a car wreck on Friday morning.

According to her obituary, visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Living Word Christian Church in Newburgh with the funeral service following at 2 p.m.

Pryor’s obituary says she’ll be buried at Shiloh Cemetery in Tennyson.

Pryor was a softball standout in Boonville and many gathered in her honor at the field over the weekend.

Both her sisters, Randi Jo and Peyton, also played softball and Randi Jo was on the state title team with Ashton.

Officials say Peyton, who was in the car with Ashton, survived with only minor injuries.

