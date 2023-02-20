Polar Plunge
Former Director of Muhlenberg County daycare set to appear in court

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The former director of a Muhlenberg County daycare center is scheduled to be in court Monday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the school district was made aware of accusation at Shining Start on January 30.

[Previous Story: MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse]

Deputies say Amanda Camp is accused of using an unapproved form of punishment against a child.

After further investigation, she was charged with third degree criminal abuse.

The daycare center has since been closed.

Our 14 News team will bring you more on her court appearance later Monday.

We will update this story as it develops.

