Forest Park Girls Basketball heading back to state for the second straight year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park girls basketball was the toast of Ferdinand last February, after bringing home the IHSAA class 2A state championship. Fast forward one year later, and they will have a chance for another heroes’ welcome home.

The Lady Rangers will play in the class 2A state championship, for the second straight season, on Saturday, February 25, after winning their second consecutive, semistate championship, Saturday night.

The Rangers defeated North Knox, 41-36, in a game that came down to the final few minutes. Center Amber Tretter had 24 points and 11 rebounds, scoring over half of Forest Park’s points, to help them earn another trip to Indy.

“Amber Tretter’s a special player, and she’s been one that a lot of people have heard about the last couple years. What she did tonight, was kind of just enforce her will on the game and got some buckets underneath,” said Forest Park girls basketball head coach, Tony Hasenour. “Also, defensively, I thought she did a great job of rotating around and just trying to make everybody worry about where she’s at, at all times. You think you’re open for a second, and then, all of a sudden, you’re thinking in the back of your mind, where’s she at? Her presence sometimes is just as valuable as her actual defense.”

Forest Park will face Lapel, in the IHSAA girls basketball class 2A state championship game, on Saturday, at approximately 12:45 eastern time, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.

