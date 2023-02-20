Polar Plunge
Evansville Museum of Arts, History, Science receives over $200K through ARPA funds

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Money approved by the Vanderburgh County Council through the American Rescue Plan Act is helping the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.

The museum received over $200,000.

County commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders say the funding for the museum was proposed by them when they learned of the ARPA funds.

The Museum’s executive director, Mary Bower, says this will allow them to expand their operating hours through next year.

