Country artist Jelly Roll coming to Evansville

Country artist Jelly Roll coming to the Ford Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center has booked another country artist that is planning on coming in August.

Jelly Roll will be stopping in Evansville on August 22nd with his Backroad Baptism tour that kicks off this summer.

People might know his hit single “Son of a Sinner.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

According to a social media post, special guests Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis are also set to make an appearance.

They say you can buy those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

KSP trooper connects with Owensboro kids
Revisiting the U.S. baby formula shortage one year later
