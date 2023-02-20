Country artist Jelly Roll coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center has booked another country artist that is planning on coming in August.

Jelly Roll will be stopping in Evansville on August 22nd with his Backroad Baptism tour that kicks off this summer.

People might know his hit single “Son of a Sinner.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

According to a social media post, special guests Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis are also set to make an appearance.

They say you can buy those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

