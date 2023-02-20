Polar Plunge
Community gathers to honor Boonville teen killed in crash
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A community continues to mourn after Boonville High School softball standout Ashton Pryor died in a single-car crash Friday morning.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was traveling south on Ashby Road just south of Gentry Road when she hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.

On Sunday, Boonville Athletics held a prayer vigil for the Pryor family at the softball field.

Pryor was a junior at Boonville High School, and she was beloved and befriended by many, especially her Pioneer softball teammates. Pryor was an outstanding player, who helped Boonville win the Class 3A softball state championship as a freshman.

Both of Pryor’s sisters, Randi Jo and Peyton, also play softball. Randi Jo was on the state title team with Ashton and now plays softball at Indiana State, where Ashton had committed to going to as well. Peyton, who was in the car with Ashton, survived and suffered minor injuries. She’s a sophomore at Boonville High School.

As the community gathered to support the Pryor family, the softball team will also be taking donations to start the “Ashton Pryor Memorial Scholarship.”

Our Aaron Hancock will have a full report on Sunday’s vigil on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

