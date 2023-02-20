Polar Plunge
Clouds to Sun

By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mild Monday as high temps remain above normal in the lower 60s.  Cloudy this morning with scattered light rain then skies clearing skies during the afternoon. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures drop into the mid-50s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with showers developing late as lows sink into the upper 40s.

Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

