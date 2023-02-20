Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated

Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (Gray News) – An alligator that has been living with its mouth taped shut since December was finally relocated this week after several attempts to trap it.

Amber Lock sounded the alarm on Facebook in January, posting photos of the alligator and its taped snout.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.

She said a trapper had come out but didn’t finish the job.

“After multiple calls to Florida Fish and Wildlife and Hillsborough County, Florida Government over the past month, the gator is STILL being tortured and nobody has come to rescue it,” she wrote in her plea on Facebook.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced...
Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Trappers successfully coaxed the female alligator, dubbed Georgie, out of the retention pond this week.

She was relocated to Gatorama, an animal park and alligator farm in Palmdale.

“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Gatorama General Manager Ben Register said in a statement Friday. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she been through.”

Register said Georgie will have her own pond, away from larger groups of alligators, so she won’t have to compete for food or territory until she is bigger and stronger.

Gatorama is home to many relocated nuisance alligators, which would otherwise have to be killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, released nuisance alligators often try to return to their capture site.

They also can’t be released into more remote areas, where existing alligator populations have established territories and social structures, which would likely lead to fighting and possibly death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured