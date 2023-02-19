USI’s Tyler Henry says he’s “all good” after collapsing late in their game at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WFIE) - It was a scary Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, MO, for everyone attending, listening to, or watching via live stream, the USI vs. Southeast Missouri State basketball game. Eagles’ basketball player Tyler Henry collapsed on the court, with just 17.7 seconds left in the game, right by the USI bench. Fortunately, first responders at the SEMO’s Show Me Center, were quick to react and give Henry immediate care. After several minutes, Henry was able to stand up, and he was then transported via ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation. Per USI, more information may be released on his condition later.

However, a few hours later, good news came from Tyler Henry, himself, who tweeted on social media late Saturday night, that, “As of now I’m all good, I truly appreciate the prayers, support, and continued thoughtfulness from everyone through this situation.”

We’ll be sure to pass along any updates about Henry, whenever we get them.

As for the game itself, University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball could not overcome a big second half by Southeast Missouri State University and fell 85-80 Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 15-14 overall and 8-8 in the OVC, while the Redhawks are 15-14, 10-6 OVC. The game was halted after Henry’s collapse, and deemed a finality.

With the loss, USI falls into a sixth-place tie with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Eagles, who clinched a spot in the OVC Tournament Thursday, also are a game out of a tie for fourth and two games out of a tie for second with two games left in the regular season.

USI fell behind early in the first half as SEMO jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and led by as many as nine points, 14-5, in the first six minutes. The Eagles rallied with a 9-0 run to take the lead, 15-14, with 11:14 to play in the half.

After SEMO regained the lead briefly at 16-15, USI went on an 20-9 run to take its biggest lead of the game, 35-24, with 3:38 to play before halftime. The Redhawks responded with a rally to tie the game, 35-35, but the Eagles got the final four points of the half to lead at the break, 39-35.

In the second half, the Redhawks quick jumped in front and registered an 11-points margin, 63-52, before 10 minutes were gone in the final half. USI battle back to cut the deficit to within two points, 79-77, with 1:21 to play, but that would be as close as the Eagles would come in the final 90 seconds.

For the game, USI was led by the 27-point performance of sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana). Swope was eight-of-16 from the field and 11-of-12 from the line, while grabbing a career-high six rebounds.

Henry followed Swope in the scoring column with 20 points on five-of-12 from the field, including four three-point field goals, and six-of-eight from the stripe. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 15 points, hitting five three-point bombs.

Next Up For USI:

USI returns the friendly surrounding of Screaming Eagles Arena for the final time in 2022-23 when it hosts Tennessee Tech University for a 7:30 p.m. showdown. The Eagles finish the 2022-23 regular season campaign February 25 when they return to the road to visit Tennessee State University for a 3:30 p.m. contest.

The Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech saw their record go to 13-16 overall and 9-7 in the OVC after falling to the University of Tennessee at Martin, 100-91. Tennessee Tech was led by forward Jaylen Sebree, who had 25 points in the loss.

USI stumbled in the first-ever meeting with Tennessee Tech, falling 84-69 on the road. The Eagles were led by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope with 15 points, while senior forward Jacob Polakovich (Grand Rapids, Michigan) had a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds.

Tennessee State Tigers posted a 100-85 win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and watched their record go to 17-12, 9-7 OVC. The Tigers were led by graduate guard Jr. Clay, who dropped in 40 points.

The Eagles lead the all-time series with Tennessee State, 3-2, after losing the first meeting of the season at Screaming Eagles Arena, 80-76. USI was led by Swope with 24 points.

