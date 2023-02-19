USI Baseball splits with Western Illinois

MILLINGTON, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball battled back in game two to earn a doubleheader split with Western Illinois University Saturday afternoon at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee. USI stumbled in game one, 5-2, before shutting out WIU, 6-0, in the nightcap.

The Screaming Eagles watch their record go to 2-1, while Western Illinois goes to 1-2.

Game 1:

USI had a pair of one-run leads early but lost for the first time in 2023, 5-2, to open the doubleheader. USI took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a solo blast by junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas), his first of the season.

After WIU tied the game in the bottom of the second with a home run of its own, the Eagles regained the lead, 2-1, in the top of the third when junior catcher Parker Stroh (Grand Forks, North Dakota) singled in senior second baseman Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana). The lead was short lived as the Leathernecks posted two in the bottom of the third to take lead, 3-2, and finished the scoring with two more in the fifth for the 5-2 final.

USI junior right-hander Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) took the loss for the Eagles. Robinson (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out two in three innings of work.

Game 2:

USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) was dominating for five innings and senior centerfielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) drove in two runs as the Eagles shutout the Leathernecks, 6-0.

Hutson (1-0) threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out four for his first victory of the season.

At the plate, USI scored twice in the first and second innings to take a commanding 4-0 lead early in the seven-inning nightcap. The Eagles scored their two first inning runs on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch before Tachioka made it 4-0 with a two-run double in the second inning.

The Eagles sealed the victory with a run in the fourth off of the first collegiate home run of freshman second baseman Caleb Niehaus’ (Newburgh, Indiana) career and in the fifth when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest scored on a wild pitch for the 6-0 final.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and the Leathernecks conclude the series Sunday with an 11 a.m. single game. Following the end of the four-game series, USI stays on the road and will visit Lipscomb University Tuesday for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

USI opens the 2023 home schedule February 24-26 when the Eagles host Bellarmine University at the USI Baseball Field. The series opens with a 3 p.m. start February 24; continues with a 1 p.m. game February 25; and concludes with a noon contest February 26.

