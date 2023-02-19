Rain chances and mild temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a mostly sunny and breezy day, clouds rolled in this evening, and our skies will be mostly cloudy overnight. A few showers are possible late tonight into Monday morning, mainly from about 3 AM to 9 AM, then our skies will turn mostly sunny for the rest of the day Monday.

While tonight and tomorrow will not be as breezy as today, our winds will still be coming from the southwest, continuing this flow of warm air. Our temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 40s overnight before climbing back into the lower 60s Monday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and just a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. That is still nearly 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

Scattered rain returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front swings through our region. We will then see a second wave of more widespread rain Wednesday evening ahead of the cold front associated with that same system. A few thunderstorms are possible, but right now it looks like the risk of severe weather will most likely stay to our south-southwest.

The passage of that warm front Wednesday morning will come with a surge of strong winds from the south. That southerly wind will push our temperatures into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like the cold front from this system will lag behind the precipitation. That means the rain will move out Wednesday night, and sunshine returns Thursday, but the change in wind direction and drop in temperatures that typically accompanies the rain will not hit until Thursday evening.

More seasonable temperatures return Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. However, it doesn’t last long. More rain and another warm-up arrive for the weekend.

