Purdy wins State Championship at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA wrestling season has reached its pinnacle -- the state finals. There were several southwest Indiana kids, who advanced to the state finals, that began on Friday, but only four of those wrestlers made it to Saturday night’s championship matches. They were Castle’s John Purdy, Central’s Luke Kemper, Mater Dei’s Hunter May, and Memorial’s Kelton Farmer.
In the end, John Purdy was the one who left Indianapolis, as a state champion, of the 195 lb. weight class. The soon-to-be Castle graduate will attend Kentucky Wesleyan, next year, on a football scholarship.
Below are the results from all the IHSAA state championship wrestling weight classes. Congratulations to all the southwest Indiana wrestlers who made it to the state finals.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Revin Dickman of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Nathan Rioux of Avon
3rd Place - Ayden Bollinger of Delta
4th Place - Cameron Meier of Bloomington South
5th Place - Mason Jones of Lake Central
6th Place - Gunner Butt of New Palestine
7th Place - Logan Haney of Crown Point
8th Place - Matt Baylor of Milan
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Charlie LaRocca of Center Grove
2nd Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek
3rd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg
4th Place - Isaac Ash of Monrovia
5th Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point
6th Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon
7th Place - Jalen May of Kokomo
8th Place - Seth Aubin of Hobart
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte
3rd Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove
4th Place - Neal Mosier of Delta
5th Place - Tanner Tishner of Western
6th Place - Carter Fielden of Garrett
7th Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei
8th Place - Bryce Doss of New Palestine
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tylin Thrine of New Castle
2nd Place - Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove
3rd Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point
4th Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei
5th Place - Aden Reyes of Indianapolis Cathedral
6th Place - Landen Haines of Brownsburg
7th Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers
8th Place - Jackson Bradley of Cowan
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community
2nd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg
3rd Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central
4th Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville
5th Place - Easton Doster of New Haven
6th Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz
7th Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka
8th Place - Josh Johnson of Indianapolis Cathedral
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley
2nd Place - Reese Courtney of Center Grove
3rd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon
4th Place - Jeffrey Huyvaert of New Prairie
5th Place - Michael Major of Carmel
6th Place - Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle
7th Place - Tony Wood of Jay County
8th Place - Christian Arberry of Warren Central
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton
2nd Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove
3rd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point
4th Place - Brevan Thrine of New Castle
5th Place - Braxton Miller of Dekalb
6th Place - Dillon Graham of Indianapolis Cathedral
7th Place - Luke Robards of Central
8th Place - Wesley Smith of Plymouth
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli
2nd Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Mitchell Betz of Western
4th Place - Beau Brabender of Mishawaka
5th Place - Tyce DuPont of Tell City
6th Place - Hunter Miller of Wawasee
7th Place - Adrian Pellot of Merrillville
8th Place - Jackson Todd of Carroll (Fort Wayne)
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Sam Goin of Crown Point
2nd Place - Luke Kemper of Central
3rd Place - Logan Farnell of Maconaquah
4th Place - Brenton Russell of Warren Central
5th Place - Andre Merritt of Center Grove
6th Place - Aaron Steenbeke of Penn
7th Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel
8th Place - Conner Watts of Jimtown
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point
2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South
3rd Place - Jaquan East of Kokomo
4th Place - Anthony Cashman II of Warren Central
5th Place - Aidan Costello of Hobart
6th Place - Kyle Harden of Indianapolis Cathedral
7th Place - Duke Myers of Bellmont
8th Place - Braxton Russell of Delta
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point
2nd Place - De`Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider
3rd Place - Luke Penola of Zionsville
4th Place - Connor Cervantes of Griffith
5th Place - Julian Weems of Center Grove
6th Place - Vincent Freeman of Penn
7th Place - Kaden Lone of Northwood
8th Place - Laish Detwiler of Goshen
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - John Purdy of Castle
2nd Place - Kaden McConnell of Center Grove
3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg
4th Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge
5th Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli
6th Place - Nash Shupert of Elkhart
7th Place - Alex Deming of Rochester Community
8th Place - Armen Koltookian of Concord
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Will Clark of Crown Point
2nd Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon
3rd Place - Tommy Morrill of Columbus East
4th Place - Alex Rose of Terre Haute South Vigo
5th Place - Devin Kendrex of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
6th Place - Brandon Johnson of Lawrence North
7th Place - Brady Beck of Rochester Community
8th Place - Julante Hinton of Fort Wayne Northrop
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial
3rd Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point
4th Place - Dominic Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern
5th Place - Aramis McNutt of Highland
6th Place - Brayden Jellison of Elkhart
7th Place - Andrew Just of Franklin Central
8th Place - John Broadwell of Beech Grove
