Purdy wins State Championship at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA wrestling season has reached its pinnacle -- the state finals. There were several southwest Indiana kids, who advanced to the state finals, that began on Friday, but only four of those wrestlers made it to Saturday night’s championship matches. They were Castle’s John Purdy, Central’s Luke Kemper, Mater Dei’s Hunter May, and Memorial’s Kelton Farmer.

In the end, John Purdy was the one who left Indianapolis, as a state champion, of the 195 lb. weight class. The soon-to-be Castle graduate will attend Kentucky Wesleyan, next year, on a football scholarship.

Below are the results from all the IHSAA state championship wrestling weight classes. Congratulations to all the southwest Indiana wrestlers who made it to the state finals.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Revin Dickman of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Nathan Rioux of Avon

3rd Place - Ayden Bollinger of Delta

4th Place - Cameron Meier of Bloomington South

5th Place - Mason Jones of Lake Central

6th Place - Gunner Butt of New Palestine

7th Place - Logan Haney of Crown Point

8th Place - Matt Baylor of Milan

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Charlie LaRocca of Center Grove

2nd Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek

3rd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg

4th Place - Isaac Ash of Monrovia

5th Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point

6th Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon

7th Place - Jalen May of Kokomo

8th Place - Seth Aubin of Hobart

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte

3rd Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove

4th Place - Neal Mosier of Delta

5th Place - Tanner Tishner of Western

6th Place - Carter Fielden of Garrett

7th Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei

8th Place - Bryce Doss of New Palestine

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tylin Thrine of New Castle

2nd Place - Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove

3rd Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point

4th Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei

5th Place - Aden Reyes of Indianapolis Cathedral

6th Place - Landen Haines of Brownsburg

7th Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers

8th Place - Jackson Bradley of Cowan

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community

2nd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central

4th Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville

5th Place - Easton Doster of New Haven

6th Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz

7th Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka

8th Place - Josh Johnson of Indianapolis Cathedral

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley

2nd Place - Reese Courtney of Center Grove

3rd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon

4th Place - Jeffrey Huyvaert of New Prairie

5th Place - Michael Major of Carmel

6th Place - Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle

7th Place - Tony Wood of Jay County

8th Place - Christian Arberry of Warren Central

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton

2nd Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove

3rd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point

4th Place - Brevan Thrine of New Castle

5th Place - Braxton Miller of Dekalb

6th Place - Dillon Graham of Indianapolis Cathedral

7th Place - Luke Robards of Central

8th Place - Wesley Smith of Plymouth

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli

2nd Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Mitchell Betz of Western

4th Place - Beau Brabender of Mishawaka

5th Place - Tyce DuPont of Tell City

6th Place - Hunter Miller of Wawasee

7th Place - Adrian Pellot of Merrillville

8th Place - Jackson Todd of Carroll (Fort Wayne)

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Sam Goin of Crown Point

2nd Place - Luke Kemper of Central

3rd Place - Logan Farnell of Maconaquah

4th Place - Brenton Russell of Warren Central

5th Place - Andre Merritt of Center Grove

6th Place - Aaron Steenbeke of Penn

7th Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel

8th Place - Conner Watts of Jimtown

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point

2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South

3rd Place - Jaquan East of Kokomo

4th Place - Anthony Cashman II of Warren Central

5th Place - Aidan Costello of Hobart

6th Place - Kyle Harden of Indianapolis Cathedral

7th Place - Duke Myers of Bellmont

8th Place - Braxton Russell of Delta

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point

2nd Place - De`Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider

3rd Place - Luke Penola of Zionsville

4th Place - Connor Cervantes of Griffith

5th Place - Julian Weems of Center Grove

6th Place - Vincent Freeman of Penn

7th Place - Kaden Lone of Northwood

8th Place - Laish Detwiler of Goshen

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - John Purdy of Castle

2nd Place - Kaden McConnell of Center Grove

3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg

4th Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge

5th Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli

6th Place - Nash Shupert of Elkhart

7th Place - Alex Deming of Rochester Community

8th Place - Armen Koltookian of Concord

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Will Clark of Crown Point

2nd Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon

3rd Place - Tommy Morrill of Columbus East

4th Place - Alex Rose of Terre Haute South Vigo

5th Place - Devin Kendrex of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

6th Place - Brandon Johnson of Lawrence North

7th Place - Brady Beck of Rochester Community

8th Place - Julante Hinton of Fort Wayne Northrop

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial

3rd Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point

4th Place - Dominic Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern

5th Place - Aramis McNutt of Highland

6th Place - Brayden Jellison of Elkhart

7th Place - Andrew Just of Franklin Central

8th Place - John Broadwell of Beech Grove

