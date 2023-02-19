EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that two Evansville natives were arrested Saturday night after breaking no contact orders that they have against each other.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of East Lloyd Expressway for a suspicious circumstance around 10:10 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say police were advised that a male, later identified as Bruce Beckwith, was going through a purse in a black vehicle in Target’s parking lot.

Police say they arrived on scene and found a female, later identified as Adrienne Ayers, digging through the trunk of a black vehicle.

Officials say police informed Ayers that they were there to investigate a call they had received about people digging through the vehicle.

Police say when they asked if she had an ID on her Ayers initially stated that she did.

Officials say the saw a Beckwith sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that matched the description of the male on the run card.

Police say when asked Beckwith gave them his name and then asked Ayers what her name was where she then told police her name was Jade Beckwith and that her birthday was April 19, 2014.

Officials say when asked again about Ayers’ birthday she said it was April 19, 1980.

The affidavit states when police ran Ayers name through dispatch they were advised that there was nobody matching that name.

Police say Beckwith told officers that her name was Adrienne Ayers, not Jade Beckwith, and that they had no contact orders against each other.

Officials say police then placed both Beckwith and Ayers in handcuffs and called records to confirm the protective orders.

Records confirmed they had five no contact orders between the two of them, all in the last year.

Police say both Beckwith and Ayers were transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say Beckwith was charged with invasion of privacy and Ayers was charged with both false reporting and invasion of privacy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.