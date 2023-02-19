EPD: Suspect arrested after burglarizing Wright Steel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a suspect was arrested Sunday morning after burglarizing Wright Steel in Evansville.

According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Florida Street in reference to a burglary alarm called in by 5-Start Alarm Services around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they spoke with the manager of Wright Steel, Dewayne Wilhite, that stated that they had received multiple alarms within the front office area of the business.

Police say multiple windows were busted with cross bars but someone would still be able to enter the business.

Officials say a K-9 officer entered through the front entrance of the business where the officer then gave verbal commands for anyone to come out or they would be bit by a dog.

Police say after making that announcement they heard someone inside where eventually a male suspect, later identified as John Adams, stood up from behind a cubical with his hands in the air.

Officials say Adams was taken into custody and later identified by police after giving police a false name.

Police say Adams stated he was an employee of Wright Steel while the police then confirmed with the manager of Wright Steel that Adams was not an employee.

Officials say when police searched Adams they found tools, flash drives, feminine hygiene products and razor blades that currently all belonged to Wright Steel.

Police say cameras had been ripped from the walls of the business and the alarm system ripped down and thrown on a desk.

The owner of the business’ emails were open where it appeared that Adams was trying to find out information.

Police confirm that Adams had three outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest and transported to jail on his warrants and numerous charges related to the burglary.

