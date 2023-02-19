EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after resisting law enforcement while being treated by medics during a drug-related emergency.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a medical emergency in progress at the 700 block of Greenfield Road just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a caller informed dispatch the offender, later identified as Caleb Berfanger, was overdosing and had taken either heroin or methamphetamine.

Officials say the caller told police that Berfanger had a seizure and had then become unconscious.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found Berfanger lying face up on the back deck of a residence on Greenfield Road.

Officials say Berfanger was still breathing with a pulse but was not alert when they checked his vitals.

Police say Evansville Fire arrived shortly after and began trying to assess Berfanger’s vitals but he regained consciousness and began to be combative.

Officials say the AMR crew also arrived to check out Berfanger while he was incoherent and disoriented.

Police say they instructed Berfanger to sit down when he tried to stand up and walk away from medical staff while he was seated in a chair.

According to the affidavit, Berfanger then placed his mouth on the right forearm of an officer and bit down.

Police say Berfanger was taken to the ground as officers attempted to gain control over his arms as he was pulling away from police.

Officers say they were eventually able to gain control over Berfanger and restrain him in handcuffs.

Police stated that they found a syringe and a crystal substance, later testing positive for methamphetamine, inside a room of a residence where Berfanger was staying.

Officials say Berfanger was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and stated that he used syringes to ingest illegal narcotics.

According to the affidavit, Berfanger has been charged with battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

