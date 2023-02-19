Polar Plunge
Aces Men’s basketball falls at Murray State

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MURRAY, KY (WFIE) - From start to finish, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team battled Murray State in a game that featured 12 lead changes with the Racers pulling away late for a 74-58 victory.

Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Purple Aces with 19 points.  He was 7-of-14 from the field while picking up three steals, three rebounds and two assists.  Yacine Toumi added 12 points while Gabe Spinelli recorded 11.  Preston Phillips tied for the game-high with eight rebounds.  Four Racers recorded double figures with Jamari Smith and Brian Moore Jr. totaling 18 points apiece.

“Our game plan was good and we really did a good job executing in the first half,” UE head coach David Ragland said.  “I was happy with our response in the second half; in less than two minutes, we cut a 16-point deficit in half.  There is still a lot of work to do, but we are making strides.”

Murray State took a 6-1 lead to open the game With Marvin Coleman II hitting a triple to get the Aces closer.  Trailing 8-4, it was the long ball playing a role once again with Kenny Strawbridge Jr. connecting to make it a 1-point game.  Chris Moncrief hit a bucket as the 14:17 mark to give UE its first lead at 9-8.

Moncrief and Gabe Spinelli converted back-to-back shots to give the Aces a 13-10 edge at the halfway point of the period with the Racers countering with six in a row.  The teams swapped the lead a total of 10 times in the half including four times in a span of under two minutes.  Spinelli banked in a three from the corner to give UE a 22-20 edge at the 3:21 mark before Coleman hit his third shot of the afternoon to make it a 24-22 game less than a minute later.

It was the Racers who would complete the half with the momentum as they posted the final five points to hold a 27-24 halftime lead.  Evansville held a 14-10 edge in points in the paint in the period along with a 7-2 advantage in fast break points.  The Racers did their damage on the boards, totaling 23 to Evansville’s 13.

After MSU hit the first shot of the half, Coleman picked up a 3-point play.  With the Racers back up by four, Evansville put together a 5-0 stretch to take its first lead of the second half.  Strawbridge drained a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down while Toumi finished at the basket to give UE a 34-33 lead with 16:57 remaining.

Once again, Murray State had the answer, reeling off seven on a row over the next three minutes.  UE missed six consecutive shots while turning it over once.  Spinelli ended the stretch with a layup but the Racers continued to roll.  At the 11:42 mark, the extended the lead to double figures at 48-38 with the lead jumping to 15 points three minutes later.

With 7:14 remaining, the Racers matched their largest lead of 16 points (62-46) but UE continued to fight back.  Toumi hit a jumper while Gage Bobe turned a turnover into a pair of free throws.  On the ensuing possession, a miss by MSU gave the ball back to UE where Coleman drew a foul and hit both ends of the 1-and-1.  Evansville took advantage of another Racer turnover as Coleman capped off an 8-0 stretch to make it a 62-54 game with 5:30 showing on the clock.

Over the final moments, the Racers regained control to finish with a 74-58 win.  Shooting 57.1% in the second half, Murray State completed the game at 44.6% with the Aces shooting 41.1%.  MSU outrebounded the Aces, 41-27.  On Wednesday, UE wraps up the home schedule with a 7 p.m. game versus UIC.

