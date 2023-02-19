Aces Baseball can’t hold late lead down at Troy

TROY, AL. (WFIE) - The Troy University baseball team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and three more in the 10th to rally past the visiting University of Evansville Purple Aces, 8-7, at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama.

“We had a couple of chances to close out the game today, but we couldn’t get it done,” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “It’s disappointing, because we had some great performances on the mound from (Tyler) Denu and (Jarrett) Blunt today that gave us a chance to win.

”Tomorrow is an important day to try and salvage the weekend.”

Evansville jumped to an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the second and a tally in the fourth powered by a pair of run-scoring singles by fifth-year outfield Danny Borgstrom. Troy would answer back with a two-out, three-run home run by outfielder Shane Lewis in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game, but it would be the only blemish of the day against UE starter Tyler Denu. Denu allowed just the three runs on three hits in 4.2 innings of work, while striking out seven.

After a scoreless fifth inning, UE would use small ball to retake the lead, as a run-scoring sacrifice bunt by fifth-year outfielder Eric Roberts in the sixth inning gave UE a 4-3 lead. Junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse then launched his third home run of the series to right-center field in the seventh inning, a solo shot, to push the lead to 5-3.

Graduate transfer reliever Jarrett Blunt took the two-run cushion to the ninth inning, before making his only mistake of the afternoon, giving up a solo home run to pinch-hitter Brooks Bryan with one out to trim the lead to 5-4. It was the only run allowed by Blunt, who gave up just three hits in 3.2 innings of relief work.

Evansville turned to senior closer Jakob Meyer to try and get the final two outs, but a two-out double by reserve outfielder Hudson Hartsfield plated the game-tying run to force extra innings.

UE was able to score two runs in the 10th inning on bases-loaded walks by Roberts and junior catcher Brendan Hord to take a 7-5 lead. Troy would respond though with back-to-back RBI base hits by Lewis and reserve third baseman Parker Sessions to tie the game at 7-7. Outfielder Kole Myers then plated the game-winning run on a fielder’s choice to win the game 8-7.

Borgstrom led Evansville offensively by going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Fougerousse also had a two-hit game, while Roberts and Hord both drove in two runs. Lewis paced the Troy offense by going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI.

Evansville will try to salvage the final game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, as UE will send junior left-hander Donovan Schultz to the mound to face Troy RHP Grayson Stewart. First-pitch is set for 1 p.m. in a contest that can be seen live on ESPN+.

