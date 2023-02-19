4 killed in Spencer Co. fatal crash Saturday

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Spencer County Coroner’s Office, four people are dead after a fatal crash on US Highway 231.

According to a press release, coroners responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a Toyota Tundra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The press release states that the accident occurred on US Highway 231 just north of 1000 North near Chrisney, Indiana.

Officials say Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist with reconstruction.

The press release states that the investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on US 231 and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound from State Road 245.

Officials say that the four adults and one dog that were in the Jeep were all pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the press release, in collaboration with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, the Spencer County Coroner’s Office and deputies have positively identified the four victims involved in the crash.

Officials confirm the fatal victims, all from Holland, Indiana, were 27-year-old Michael Seger, 60-year-old Donna Ruth Cassidy, 23-year-old Fernanda Cruz Valencia, 65-year-old Bernard William Goeppner and one small dog.

