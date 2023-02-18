VCSO: Evansville man arrested after Circle K parking lot shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after shooting another man in the ankle during an argument at a Circle K gas station.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the Circle K gas station located on the 1200 block of West Columbia Street in reference to shots fired February 12 just before 3 a.m.

Officials say the reporting party told police they heard five gun shots and the gas station clerk stated the gunshots came from the gas station parking lot.

Police say the gas station clerk told officers that there were people arguing in the parking lot before the shots were fired.

Officers say as they began to arrive they located a victim with a gunshot would to their right ankle and were transported to the hospital.

Police say the victim told them that they had previously been dating a woman and stated that they had broken up in the past and she started dating a man named Charles Sullivan Jr.

According to the affidavit, the victim says they began dating the female again after she had recently broken up with Sullivan Jr.

Police say on the night of the incident, all three parties ended up at the Circle K gas station at the same time and began to argue.

The affidavit states that Sullivan Jr. struck the female out of anger and that the victim tried to shop him and pushed Sullivan to the ground.

Police say after Sullivan Jr. fell to the ground he got up and pulled out a gun as the victim got into a car.

Officials say Sullivan Jr. started to fire the gun at the front passenger door where the victim was seated.

Police say when the victim realized they had been shot in the ankle they got out of the car and started to run away.

Officials say Sullivan Jr. got into a vehicle and drove away.

Police say the gas station surveillance video shows Sullivan Jr. being pushed to the ground and drawing a black handgun from his waistband.

Officials say Sullivan Jr. was located and is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

