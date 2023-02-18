USI holds annual International Food Expo on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana International Club and Center for International Programs hosted its annual International Food Expo.

The event was an opportunity for USI’s international students to share the cultural diversity, customs and cuisine of their home country with the USI community and the public.

There was also entertainment including dances, musical performances and a fashion show of traditional, cultural attire.

”Our students are ambassadors of their cultures,” says Director of International Programs, Dr. Emilija Zlatkovska. “So they bring a little of the world here on our campus. And the beauty of it is that we have the domestic students joining with the international students. They learn about the cultures, they learn a little about the foods that are cooked in these different countries. And just raise awareness that it’s not just Evansville Indiana.”

Doctor Zlatkovska says she hopes events like this encourage students to study abroad and learn other cultures.

