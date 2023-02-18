UE celebrates Founders Day with time capsule opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville celebrated it’s Founders Day by sharing a time capsule to the community.

The time capsule was stored beneath the former Hughes Hall building.

Several items within the box showed a glimpse of how different the campus was back in 1958.

Students and the community were allowed to look through the artifacts within the time capsule.

University officials, such as UE board of trustees chairman Bob Jones, say they think the campus’ past helps build for it’s future.

”To know where you’re going, you need to know where you’ve been,” says Jones. “You look at some of these items Alcoa aluminum foil and the basketball programs it’s means so much to the university and the area and then you think about where we’re headed. It’s pretty exciting.”

After the presentation, students were encouraged to think about items that should be in the next time capsule that will be placed under the future Wellness and Recreation Center.

