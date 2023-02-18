Daviess Co. Sheriff’s office brings in-house advocate to support sexual assault victims

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s office is filling a need by now providing an in-house advocate for victims of sexual assault.

New Beginning Sexual Assault Service ’s Victim Advocate Shannon McLimore says advocacy will be in reach for many directly inside of the court house.

“We can really get in there and kind of like follow up with them that have made various reports,” said McLimore.

McLimore says she will serve as a legal and medical advocate and says she’ll be accompanying clients in court and in hospitals if need be.

Officials say the sheriff’s office is in long standing partnerships with community organizations like New Beginnings.

Sheriff Brad Youngman says victims use to be solely responsible for reaching out for help, but now help will be steps away instead of a phone call away.

“The best way to describe the partnership is prior to bring one someone in house would be, it was a little more reactive,” said Sheriff Youngman. “What we want to do here is be a lot proactive.”

Sheriff Youngman says he’s looking forward to hearing client success stories.

“We hear a lot of negative stories ya know people that they fall through the cracks, they’re engaged in these cycles and they can’t seem to get out of them and ya know the deputies go to the same places over and over again,” said Sheriff Youngman. “So, what we really want to see is just sort of breaking that cycle and making sure that if we’re able to help people ya know rise above victimization that they’re able to do that "

New Beginning’s officials say they served 713 clients from summer 2021 to summer 2022. They also New Beginnings received 565 crisis calls and provided 999 advocacy services in that same time frame.

“They get the community resources that they need. You know not just new beginnings ya know we can refer them to other community resources and that’s I think that’s really needed right now,” McLimore said.

McLimore says fighting for justice in a sexual assault case can be draining for victims, so providing in-house support can make a big difference for the victims as they pursue justice.

