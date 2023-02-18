Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

FSEA holds 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff in Evansville Saturday

FSEA 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff on Franklin Street
FSEA 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff on Franklin Street(Franklin Street Events Association)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Franklin Street Events Association, the 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff is being held on Franklin Street in Evansville.

According to their Facebook page it states that the Gumbo Cookoff event will be happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Keepsake mugs with the Gumbo Cookoff logo will be on sale for a cash purchase that will count as you ticket for $30 the day of the event.

The event will take place in various places on Franklin Street, including Leroy’s Tavern.

The Gumbo Cookoff will have 1,000 bowls for sale this year.

Here is a map for the event on Franklin Street:

Evansville holds Gumbo Cookoff event
Evansville holds Gumbo Cookoff event(Franklin Street Events Association)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick Co. teen killed in crash, another teen hurt
1 teen killed, another badly hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Katie Covington
AT&T manager facing theft charge after allegedly stealing $25K from store
Deshaun Palmer
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested

Latest News

Charles Sullivan Jr.
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after Circle K parking lot shooting
EPD: Sunbeam Market burglarized Friday night
Evansville officers complete training for safely responding to mental health crises
Evansville officers complete training for safely responding to mental health crises
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge
Police: Man caught smoking pot in drive-thru leads to drug dealing charge