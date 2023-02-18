FSEA holds 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff in Evansville Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Franklin Street Events Association, the 9th annual Gumbo Cookoff is being held on Franklin Street in Evansville.

According to their Facebook page it states that the Gumbo Cookoff event will be happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Keepsake mugs with the Gumbo Cookoff logo will be on sale for a cash purchase that will count as you ticket for $30 the day of the event.

The event will take place in various places on Franklin Street, including Leroy’s Tavern.

The Gumbo Cookoff will have 1,000 bowls for sale this year.

Here is a map for the event on Franklin Street:

Evansville holds Gumbo Cookoff event (Franklin Street Events Association)

