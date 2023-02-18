EPD: Sunbeam Market burglarized Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that Sunbeam Market in Evansville was burglarized Friday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Kentucky Avenue at 11:09 p.m. Friday.

Police say there have been previous burglaries at Sunbeam Market and ADT advised there was a back door alarm and several interior motion alarms tripped.

Officials say upon arrival, an officer observed a broken window before other officers arrived on scene to assist with a perimeter check.

Police say they cleared the business and found no one inside.

Officials say police saw that the register was open and several items behind the front counter looked out of place.

Police say the reporter was able to view security video from their phone where it showed an unknown man coming out of the bathroom around 11 p.m.

Officials say when the man made his way to the front of the store the alarm went off before he started pressing buttons to get into the cash register.

Police say the man was able to get into the register and took an unknown amount of money.

Officials say after he took money from the register he then took several items on the back shelf and stuck them in his backpack.

Police say the man left around 11:09 p.m. and made his way back to the bathroom where he had made entry.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a camo jacket, camo pants, a camo head covering, appeared to be wearing black gloves and was around 5′10- to 6′0 feet tall.

If you have any information please contact police.

